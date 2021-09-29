Tony Khan Confirms This Week’s Dynamite Will Be Dedicated To Memory Of Brodie Lee

Tony Khan has announced that this week’s episode of Dynamite from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY will be dedicated to the memory of Brodie Lee. The AEW president made the announcement on Twitter. He noted how Rochester is the hometown of the late star and claimed that they will have a great show dedicated to the former TNT champion’s memory:

“It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee.” wrote Khan, “Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy.”

Brodie Lee, real name Jonathan Huber passed away on December 26, 2020, after battling with lung issues for a while. His death shocked the entire wrestling world. Tony Khan and AEW had dedicated an episode of Dynamite to the late star’s memory back then as well. The Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Dynamite aired on December 30, 2020.

The lineup for this week’s episode of the show includes Miro vs. Sammy Guevara TNT championship match, Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal & Dante Martin, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, and Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Anna Jay & Tay Conti.