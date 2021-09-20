Tony Khan: AEW’s Fans Are More Educated & Affluent Than Other Companies

AEW Dynamite beating WWE Raw ratings in the 18-49 demographic has been the major story of the wrestling world for the past couple of weeks and Tony Khan is very happy about it. The AEW president recently had an interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports. Among other things, he talked about the AEW TV audience in detail.

Khan mentioned how they have the ‘youngest skewing audience’ of all sports programming. He then discussed how both Dynamite and Rampage are doing great in the 18-49 demo on their respective nights:

“Well, it’s the youngest skewing audience of all sports programming on all of television, there have been more weeks than not in the past several months where we’ve beaten every major sporting event in terms of having the youngest skewing audience. Our Wednesday night show and our Friday night show have both been rated as the number one show on cable in the 18-49 demographic.”

‘More Affluent Fanbase’

Tony Khan added that their audience is consistent and you can count on AEW fans to watch the show every Wednesday. He didn’t forget to mention how the AEW audience is more likely to be a college-educated audience and it’s attractive for advertisers.

“We have a more affluent fanbase than other wrestling organizations, but really, people from all kinds of backgrounds. They are more likely to be a college educated audience. They’re a very attractive audience to an advertising base — particularly, with the age demographic that they add.”

Tony continued his explanation saying that having such a young and engaged audience is really important for them. He also revealed that the male-to-female split of the AEW audience is currently about five to three.