Tony Khan Taunts WWE With Latest Dynamite Rating

Tony Khan has not forgotten WWE‘s comments about their rivalry being a marathon and not a sprint. He is using it to tout the latest success of Dynamite. After pulling off another impressive rating success with this week’s episode of their flagship show, the AEW president took on his Twitter to thank the fans.

Khan interestingly also referenced WWE’s statement on the premiere of Dynamite. He reminded everyone how they are already catching up to WWE despite the fact that their competitor had a 40 year head start:

“2 years ago, our competitors said this is a marathon, not a sprint. They were right. They’ve also had a head start of >40 years & in <2 years we’ve made up more ground from scratch than anyone in wrestling history.” wrote Tony Khan, “Let’s FN GO TONIGHT. Let’s make #AEWRampage #1 on cable TONIGHT!”

AEW Dynamite managed to beat Raw in the much talked 18-49 demo in the past two weeks. It narrowly missed on extending this streak to the third week with this Wednesday’s Grand Slam special of the show.

The show still saw a significant increase in viewership. It created another record with the third-highest viewership number since Dynamite premiered. As Tony mentioned, it also ranked #1 on cable on Wednesday for the fifth week in a row.