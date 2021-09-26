Tony Khan Teases ‘Big Booking Plans’ For Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Tony Khan made his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio where he talked about a number of things. He also opened up about AEW‘s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. The AEW president first said that the upcoming tournament is going to be a tremendous event and he called their partnership with Martha Hart and the Owens Hart Foundation great.

Khan also explained how this partnership came together. He first praised Martha saying that she is a very principled and intelligent woman and revealed that they had been talking about it on regular basis for over a year:

“She thought long and hard about this, and we talked for a long time about this. I talked to Martha about this for over a year on a regular basis. She put a lot of thought into it. We put a lot of thought into it and that’s how this came together. She’s a really good person and I think she wanted to make sure we’re good people too.

Tony Khan Teases Big Plans For Upcoming Tournament

Talking about the upcoming tournament, the AEW owner said that it will be a great opportunity to celebrate Owen Hart’s life. Tony Khan then teased some ‘big booking plans’ he has up his sleeve that he is really excited for people to see:

“I’ve got a few match announcements and a few big booking plans up my sleeve that I’m excited for people to find out about. And that’s all coming in due time. The Owen Hart announcement is really big for us. When we get through this huge night for us, I think next week, we’ll have a lot of cool stuff when the dust has settled.”

AEW announced earlier this week that they were partnering with the Owen Hart Foundation. In addition to promoting Hart’s legacy, AEW confirmed that they will hold an annual tournament to honor the legends’ memory.