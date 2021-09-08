HomeNewsWWE News

Triple H Recovering After Cardiac Event, Expected To Make Full Recovery

By Michael Reichlin
WWE executive Paul Levesque (Triple H) is recovering from a recent ‘cardiac event.’

According to a statement sent in by WWE, he underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.

– WWE Statement on Triple H’s health

Levesque serves as WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

SEScoops wishes Paul “Triple H” Levesque a full and speedy recovery.

