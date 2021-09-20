Two Members Added To NJPW Faction The United Empire

Will Ospreay has some more company in The United Empire.

The United Empire is a faction in NJPW started by Ospreay. It began with Ospreay, Bea Priestley, and Great-O-Khan. Eventually, Jeff Cobb joined the group, Bea was kicked out, and Toa Henare was added to the stable as Aaron Henare.

New members of The United Empire had been teased for the past week and we now have two more to add to the group. Those two additions are Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. The two joined the faction during a recent RevPro event.

At the moment, Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and Henare are the only members of The United Empire currently in Japan. In storyline, Ospreay has refused to return to Japan until NJPW apologizes to him and acknowledges Shingo Takagi as nothing more than an interim IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Ospreay has made life difficult for the NJPW brass. He says it boils down to being stripped of the IWGP gold. Ospreay feels there is bias against him because the promotion allowed Jon Moxley to hold onto the IWGP United States Championship when he didn’t defend it for over a year.

Time will tell when these new members will be able to make the trip to Japan.