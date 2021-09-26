HomeNewsAEW News

Update On Jake Roberts’ Absence From AEW Programming

Jake Roberts reportedly underwent a foot surgery recently

By Anutosh Bajpai
WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts has been away from AEW programming after undergoing foot surgery according to latest reports.

After not being seen on AEW TV recently, it was reported this Friday that the wrestling veteran was absent because he was dealing with some undisclosed health issues.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net provided some updates on Roberts. He revealed that the former WWE star has been away after undergoing a foot surgery where he had pins inserted in some of his toes.

The good news for fans is that the wrestling legend is not expected to stay out for very long. According to the site, he has been cleared by doctors to return to work. So he could be back on AEW programming as soon as this week.

Jake Roberts signed with AEW back in March 2020. He introduced Lance Archer as his client and he has been managing the NJPW star since then. Roberts revealed back in July, 2021 that he has signed a two-year contract extension with AEW.

The Hall Of Famer’s next confirmed public appearance is at the New York Comic Con on October 7th as part of the Headlocked Comics & Heroes Hideout booth. It would be interesting to see if he makes his AEW return before that.

