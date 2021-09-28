Update On WWE Running Major PPV In The U.K Next Year

Multiple recent reports are stating that WWE is hoping to host a major PPV in the UK next year. A report by WhatCulture stated that WWE’s plan is to hold a PPV in the U.K next September.

A recent report from TalkSport is stating that WWE is hopeful to hold SummerSlam from the UK next year. The preferred venue is reportedly Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

“Sources tell talkSPORT that although it’s WWE’s preferred venue, nothing is final right now,” wrote Alex McCarthy. “It’s even possible that WWE will hold a stadium show in the UK that isn’t SummerSlam.”

One of the main features of the venue that is appealing to WWE is the retractable roof. It holds 74,500 but has hosted as many as 78,000 for boxing.

This would be the first WWE main roster PPV in the U.K since Insurrextion in June 2003. If SummerSlam takes place in the UK next year, it would be the first time that event has taken place there since 1992.

SummerSlam 92 was held at London’s Wembley Stadium. “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith defeated his brother-in-law Bret Hart for the Intercontinental title in the main event. Randy Savage also faced the Ultimate Warrior and the Undertaker took on Kamala.