Vince McMahon Reportedly Not At Sept. 6 WWE Raw Taping

It appears Vince McMahon isn’t backstage for tonight’s Raw taping.

PWInsider is reporting that McMahon has put Bruce Prichard in charge of the show for Sept. 6. This comes one week after McMahon was reportedly upset about the original script for the Aug. 30 episode of Raw. It was said that McMahon dismissed several rewrites before the show aired.

Here’s a look at what’s in-store for Raw tonight.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – to determine number one contender for WWE United States Title

RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend against Akira Tozawa

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Tag Team Turmoil: AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day – to determine number one contenders for Raw Tag Team Titles

