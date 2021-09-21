Vince McMahon Wants WWE NXT 2.0 To Be An Edgier Product (Report)

WWE relaunched the NXT brand last week with a new look, logo, stage, and name, NXT 2.0. Part of the revamp was to introduce newer and younger talent on television as well.

Fightful Select reported today that more changes could be in store for NXT as WWE has discussed some plans for NXT 2.0 that are directly from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Those at the USA Network are said to be in support of what the WWE boss has in mind, which is for the show to target “more of a P18-34 demographic, including everything from in-ring work and aggression to harsher language and the like.”

“Keep up with current affairs with promos and character verbiage” was another point said to be brought up. One talent stated that they’d believe it when they see it regarding the possible changes.

Jon Alba has also heard of the company wanting to go after a younger audience:

For what it's worth, I reported on our @theLTGpodcast Patreon last week that I was told specifically that the NXT 2.0 rebrand was primarily aimed at attracting a younger audience.



This certainly seems to compliment that. #WWENXT #WWE https://t.co/FA7Dwhh9PZ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 21, 2021

It will be interesting to see if WWE goes in this direction and should they do so, how long McMahon will stick with it as he is known to change his mind quite often. Also, WWE has presented a PG-product for over a decade now with the mindset that they could get better sponsors with a family-friendly product compared to a TV-14 audience.