Watch What Happened After Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off Air

AEW presented another eventful episode of Dynamite tonight with their Grand Slam special which gave people plenty to talk about. Though the show wasn’t over when the cameras stopped rolling.

After the show went off air, The Acclaimed came out on the stage. The duo called out AEW president Tony Khan for a rap battle in front of the live audience.

Khan came out after Dynamite and said that while he has written a lot of wrestling shows, he has never written a rap song and he is not going to start doing that today.

However, the AEW owner then brought out rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who was in attendance for the show for some assistance. Khan went on to deliver a couple of short verses for The Acclaimed.

Tony Khan brought out Lil Uzi Vert to help him in a rap battle, AEW is crazy.

One day we'll wrestle Tony Khan & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.

At one point Tony joked about the reports of Max Caster‘s suspension saying that he was suspending them for ‘another 30 days’.

Though he later came out again and clarified for ‘all the clickbait sites’ out there that he wasn’t actually suspending the duo.

The AEW president eventually brought out the Varsity Blonds. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr had a short brawl with The Acclaimed to culminate the segment.