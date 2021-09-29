WWE NXT 2.0 Results (9/28): Three Title Matches

The September 28, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Elektra Lopez def. B-Fab.

Xyon Quinn def. Oney Lorcan.

Zoey Stark & Io Shirai def. Toxic Attraction to retain Women’s Tag Team Titles

Boa def. Andre Chase.

Roderick Strong def. Grayson Waller to retain Cruiserweight Title

Kyle O’Reilly def. Ridge Holland.

Raquel Gonzalez def. Franky Monet to retain Women’s Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland

Late on Tuesday, WWE announced that Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland in a singles match for the show. Just two weeks ago, Holland and Pete Dunne attacked O’Reilly in the locker room, which prevented him from working the fatal four-way match for the vacant NXT Championship.

Last week in the main event, Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker faced Dunne and Holland where O’Reilly appeared to stop Holland from using his club as a weapon.

These guys brawled earlier in the show then before the match. There was outside inference by Dunne, but Kyle managed to roll him up for the win. After the match, Holland and Dunne attacked Kyle until Von Wagner, who Wagner replaced Kyle in the fatal 4-way title match a few weeks ago, ran down to make the save.

No DQ Match

B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ Match took place in the opening contest of the show.

Hit Row (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-FAB) and Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez) have been feuding for over a month now.

The match saw them go right at it and put on a pretty stiff bout. They used a chair for a spot and Lopz sent a table in the gut of B-Fab. Lopez won with a sitdown powerbomb.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defended the titles against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Mandy Rose, Dolin, and Jayne are known as “Toxic Attraction” in NXT. Last week, the group cut a promo sending a warning to the entire women’s division. Dollin and Jayne later issued a challenge to Io and Zoey, which led to this match being made.

The match was one of the best bouts on the show as they were doing various high spots and had a quick pace. Zoey hit a nasty german suplex right on Jacy’s head. Stark at one point hit a flipping GTS move that was pretty sweet. The finish saw Io hit a springboard moonsault for the win.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong made his first title defense against Grayson Waller. The match saw Waller got a lot of offense in and was bringing a real fight to Strong, who was giving him plenty. Waller wears boughting shorts. At one point, Waller rolled into the ring and hit a stunner for a near fall. Strong won with a knee strike to the face.

Roderick Strong defeated Kushida to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Following the match, Waller came out to issue a challenge to Strong for the title, which was obviously accepted.

Waller(formerly known as Matty Wahlberg) joined the WWE Performance Center this April and had been working matches on the 205 Live brand. He’s also been aligned with Drake Maverick in NXT.

Title Match

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defended against Franky Monet. The match was saved for the main event in which Monet got most of the time to shine. Raquel made a comeback and hit her finisher for the win.

Post-match, Toxic Attraction came out to attack Monet and The Robert Stone Brand. They circled Raquel before attacking her. Mandy Rose stood tall with the title to close the show.

When Monet first made her promotional debut, she had her sights set on the title as she confronted Gonzalez in April. Just three weeks ago, Monet interrupted a backstage interview with Gonzalez and promised to take Gonzalez’s shine and her title.

Gonzalez defeated Jessi Kamea two weeks ago and after the match, she had a staredown with Moment, who is aligned with Kamea and Robert Stone.

Gonzalez won the NXT Women’s Championship from Io Shirai at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April.