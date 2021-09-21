WWE RAW Results (9/20): Triple Threat Main Event, New Day vs. The Bloodline, New Champs

WWE RAW aired live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. It was the final episode of RAW before Extreme Rules this Sunday. Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos made a rare appearance on the red brand to battle the New Day. Natalya & Tamina defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on tonight’s episode of RAW.

RAW Results (9/20)

The Bloodline def. New Day Doudrop def. Eva Marie Randy Orton def. AJ Styles Shayna Baszler def. Nia Jax Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo def. Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Natalya & Tamina to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Jeff Hardy def. Sheamus to earn a spot in the US Title match at Extreme Rules Roman Reigns def. Lashley & Big E in a Triple Threat match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Bloodline def. New Day, Lashley Destroyed Everyone

New Day hosted a Championship Celebration for new WWE Champion Big E. The crowd chanted “you deserve it!” as Big E smiled in the ring. Big E said he is thankful for everyone that has supported him and is grateful for one incredible friend up above. The crowd responded with a loud “Brodie!” chant in reference to Brodie Lee. Big E added that the New Day is going to send The Bloodline packing because New Day rocks.

"I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens and one incredible friend above." ?#WWEChampion @WWEBigE making us all ? on #WWERaw right now. pic.twitter.com/iS2OtHc17G — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2021

The Bloodline interrupted with Paul Heyman and made their way to the ring for the 6-man tag team match as RAW went to a break. New Day isolated Jimmy Uso in the corner to start off the match. Jimmy connected with a headbutt and brought Xavier Woods to the corner.

Jey tagged in and beat Woods down while talking some trash. Kofi tagged in but Jey didn’t notice and he rolled up Woods. Kingston capitalized and hit a Splash for a two count. Roman tagged in and brought Kofi to the outside. The Universal Champion sent Kingston flying over the announce table as RAW went to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Jimmy Uso tagged in and delivered a Superkick to Xavier’s face on the apron to prevent Kofi from making a needed tag. Kingston battled back and the crowd popped when Big E finally got the tag. Big E and Roman Reigns stared each other down as the crowd buzzed.

Reigns and Big E traded shots but the WWE Champion got the better of the exchange. Big E connected with three Belly to Belly Suplexes and posed for the crowd. Jey ran into a Clothesline but Reigns capitalized on the distraction and planted Big E with a Uranage.

Roman went for a Superman Punch but Big E countered into a Powerslam. Big E went for the Big Ending but the Universal Champion escaped. Woods tagged in as Big E threw Kingston onto The Usos outside the ring. Woods connected with a Superkick but Reigns kicked out at two.

Bobby Lashley ran down the entrance ramp and leveled Big E with a Spear through the barricade as the crowd booed. Lashley bashed Kingston into the ring post and then beatdown The Usos. Woods was distracted in the ring and turned around into a Spear from Reigns for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lashley came back to the ring and connected with a Spear on Roman Reigns as the crowd cheered. It was later announced that Lashley, Big E, and Reigns will compete in a Triple Threat match later tonight.

Doudrop def. Eva Marie

Eva Marie faced Doudrop again tonight on RAW. Eva poked fun at Doudrop before the match and told the crowd to look at Doudrop and then look at her. The fans gave Doudrop a nice reaction as Eva called her a mess.

Doudrop went after Eva right away but she cowered out of the ring. Doudrop chased her around and finally caught her. Eva poked Doudrop in the eye and got in some forearms to the face but Doudrop no sold them. Doudrop slammed Eva to the mat and followed it up with a Crossbody for the pinfall victory.

Illegal move!!! Dirty DouDrop back at it again with the cheating https://t.co/Fz4aZNE4J0 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 21, 2021

Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

Randy Orton battled AJ Styles tonight. Riddle and Omos were ringside for the match. Orton dominated the action early and went to boot AJ in the face but Omos tripped him up. The referee wound up throwing out Omos and Riddle started taunting him. Omos absolutely leveled Riddle with an uppercut and Styles capitalized on the distraction and sent Orton out of the ring. Styles hit Orton with a Crossbody and gave Omos a fist bump before RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Styles was in control and connected with a Pele Kick for a near fall. Riddle was holding both of the RAW Tag Team Championships and tried to fire Orton up as AJ set up for the Styles Clash. Orton countered into a cover but AJ kicked out and hit Randy with a forearm to the face. Styles followed it up with a springboard Moonsault for a two count.

AJ set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but opted to go for a kick on Riddle instead. Styles then went for the Phenomenal Forearm but stopped short as he saw Orton was setting up for the RKO. Orton laughed and then hit AJ with the draping DDT as he got into the ring. Orton followed it up with the RKO for the pinfall victory. Riddle and Orton celebrated after the match.

Shayna Baszler Attacked Nia Jax

Nia Jax battled Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW. Jax and Baszler started arguing and shoving each other. Baszler was able to get the Kirifuda Clutch locked in and Jax fought out of it. Shayna locked it in again and Jax yelled in pain before passing out. After the match, Baszler beat Jax down some more and then put her arm against the steel steps. Shayna stomped on it and left her former tag team partner in agony outside the ring.

Garza & Carrillo Picked Up A Win

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo faced Mustafa Ali and Mansoor tonight on RAW. The action started out back and forth before it turned into a brawl outside the ring. Mustafa Ali launched Humberto into the barricade but Garza launched him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Carrillo got Ali in a submission hold and Garza delivered a Dropkick to the face. Humberto then pinned Ali for the victory.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Are The New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Natalya & Tamina defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Before the match, Ripley and Nikki dedicated tonight’s match to everyone that has been affected by pediatric cancer and to supporters of Connor’s Cure.

Natalya and Tamina hit Hart Attack early on Nikki but Ripley broke up the cover at two. The champs took turns beating down Nikki for a couple minutes. Tamina connected with a Samoan Drop and went for the Superfly Splash but Nikki got her knees up.

Natalya tagged in and went for the Sharpshooter but got distracted by Ripley connecting with the Riptide on Tamina outside the ring. Nikki capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Charlotte & Alexa Bliss Brawled

Alexa Bliss sat with Lilly on a swing set in the ring for an Alexa’s Playground segment. Bliss introduced RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as her guest. Alexa asked Charlotte to take a seat but the champion declined. Alexa noted how Flair didn’t bring the Charly doll that Bliss gifted her last week and the crowd responded with a “Charly!” chant.

Charlotte said that she doesn’t want Charly, she wants the old Alexa Bliss back, back when she was Five Feet of Fury and championship material. Flair added that this was all just a pathetic attempt by Alexa to hide how fragile she really is. Flair joked that Alexa used to come to the ring with a title but now brings a doll that is more popular than her. Charlotte vowed to beat some sense back into Alexa because this is a desperate cry for help.

Alexa claimed that Charlotte is insecure and feels like she is nothing without the title. Alexa said she doesn’t need titles and leaped towards Charlotte but the champion was ready. Charlotte slammed Alexa to the canvas and followed it up with a big boot. Charlotte ripped up the Charly doll as the crowd groaned. Flair charged at Bliss but Alexa caught her with a DDT at the end of the segment. Charlotte will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules.

Jeff Hardy Earned His Way Into The US Title Match At Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy faced Sheamus tonight on RAW. Jeff Hardy would be added to the United States Championship match at Extreme Rules if he won the match. United Staes Champion Damian Priest joined commentary.

The action spilled out of the ring and Jeff went for Poetry in Motion but Sheamus caught him. Sheamus slammed Hardy on the ring apron and followed it up with a Clothesline as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Jeff sent Sheamus into the ring post and followed it up with a Dropkick. Hardy connected with a Russian Leg Sweep and then a Splash for a near fall. Hardy went for the Twist of Fate but Sheamus blocked it and bounced Jeff’s face off the top turnbuckle.

Sheamus went for a Cloverleaf submission but Jeff broke free. Jeff dodged a Brogue Kick and planted Sheamus with the Twist of Fate. Hardy made his way to the top rope and went for a Swanton Bomb but Sheamus got his knees up. Jeff then quickly rolled up Sheamus for the win. Damian Priest will now defend the United States Championship against Sheamus & Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat match at Extreme Rules this Sunday.

Roman Reigns def. Lashley & Big E

Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, and Bobby Lashley battled in a Triple Threat match in this week’s main event. Paul Heyman was ringside for the match. Big E went after Lashley right away as Reigns watched on. Big E took control and hit a Splash on the ring apron. Reigns leveled Big E with the Drive By and posed for the booing crowd as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Lashley launched Big E into the barricade and got into the ring with Roman. Lashley showed off his strength and held Reigns up for an eternity before dropping with a Suplex for a near fall. Big E got back into the ring and planted Lashley with a Belly to Belly Suplex.

Big E put Reigns and Lashley in the middle of the ring and delivered a Splash. Lashley hit Big E with a Spinebuster but Reigns sent Bobby out of the ring. Reigns went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two. Roman went for a Superman Punch but Big E dodged it. Big E hit Reigns with the Big Ending and went for the cover but Lashley dragged him to the outside. Lashley Chokeslammed Big E through the announce table and got back into the ring. Lashley went for the a Spear but Reigns countered with a Superman Punch for a two count. Roman went for a Spear but Lashley countered with a Spear of his own.

Lashley went for the cover but Big E was able to get back into the ring and break it up at the last moment. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock but Reigns broke it up with a Superman Punch. Big E hit Reigns with a Spear off the apron and rolled him back into the ring. Big E hit Roman with the Big Ending again and went for the cover but Lashley broke it up at two. Lashley unloaded on Big E with a bunch of chair shots and the match continued as there is No DQ in a Triple Threat match. Lashley then turned around into a Spear from Roman Reigns for the pinfall victory.