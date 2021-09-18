WWE Teases Brock Lesnar Moving To RAW In Upcoming Draft

WWE has teased that Brock Lesnar could be drafted to RAW in the near future. The upcoming WWE Draft is scheduled to take place on the October 1st edition of Smackdown and the October 4th edition of WWE RAW.

During last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Kayla Braxton approached Paul Heyman and stated that she has heard Lesnar could be headed to RAW. Heyman blew her off, however, and downplayed the “rumors.”

WWE’s TV Partners Want Big Attractions

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, the Fox and USA networks have both requested that WWE book RAW and Smackdown equally, with neither show being considered the B-show.

“From speaking a lot of my friends at the networks, they’re alluding that when you see something big happen on one, expect something big to happen on the other. Maybe not the following week, but they have to treat them weekly, that’s true,” Zarian said on the podcast.

There have also been rumblings that Drew McIntyre could be switching brands during the draft. Zarian Tweeted out an image of a match graphic featuring Roman Reigns facing Drew McIntyre for the Universal title on an episode of Smackdown.