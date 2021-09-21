WWE To Air King of the Ring Special Ahead of Tournament’s Return

WWE will reportedly be bringing back the King of the Ring shortly. Previous reports have stated that WWE plans to bring back the tournament next month along with an inaugural women’s version. The plan is to begin the tournament in October and host the finals at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 21st.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, WWE has produced a special on the King of the Ring that will air on Fox to build anticipation for its return. The special will air on Fox the weekend of October 1st to 3rd with timeslots varying across local markets.

“The special will air in different timeslots depending on your local market and will be a preview of the return of the King of the Ring tournament,” wrote Mike Johnson.

King of the Ring tournament to take place in October



The finals also taking place in Saudi Arabia (Along with the Queen of the Ring finals) pic.twitter.com/rXzdLaXPe5 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 13, 2021

King of the Ring Winner History

Don Muraco was the first person to be declared the King of the Ring in 1985 when he won the inaugural tournament. Below is the history of King of the Ring tournament winners. This list does not include wrestlers such as King Haku or King Nakamura, who won the crown by defeating a King in a non-tournament setting.