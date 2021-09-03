X-Division Title Match Added To Sept. 18 Victory Road Card

The Impact Victory Road card for Sept. 18 just got another title match.

On the Sept. 2 edition of Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander put his X-Division Title on the line in an open challenge. Jake Crist ended up accepting the challenge. Alexander defeated Crist to retain his gold.

After the match, Alexander said he feels he has to be in the conversation for the greatest X-Division Champion of all time.

"I have to be in the conversation for greatest X-Division of all-time."



The 8-time X-Division Champion @SuperChrisSabin may have something to say about that @Walking_Weapon! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DKzPUEuDkc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021

Alexander was interrupted by Chris Sabin, who knows a thing or two about carrying the X-Division Title.

Sabin showed his respect for Alexander. He went as far as to say Alexander is one of the best wrestlers he’s ever seen in the ring. With that said, Sabin let Alexander know that must beat him to be in that conversation as the greatest X-Division Champion of all time. Sabin laid down the challenge for Victory Road.

Alexander shook Sabin’s hand, signaling an acceptance of the challenge. Now, Impact has made the match official.

“BREAKING: Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Championship against Chris Sabin at Victory Road on September 18th!”

Headlining Victory Road will be an Impact Wrestling World Title match. Champion Christian Cage will put his gold on the line against Ace Austin.