WWE 2K25 DLC Trailer Gives First Look At Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, MCMG

A new trailer for upcoming DLC for WWE 2K25 has revealed some exciting additions to the game, which already boasts the largest roster in wrestling game history. The trailer includes NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns. The newest wave of WWE 2K25 DLC will drop on May 14, with the four Superstars and a fifth mystery talent yet to be revealed.

El nuevo spot del DLC de #WWE2K25 que sale esta próxima semana, con Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia y los MCMG. Sin confirmar la identidad de la personalidad famosa incluida. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LmWK0jWYRI — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) May 10, 2025

This trailer caught the attention of Chris Sabin. On X, Sabin was delighted to be part of a WWE video game, calling it milestone to cross off his bucket list.

This is so amazing, I’m blown away! Check it off the bucket list, dream come true type stuff here. Unreal. https://t.co/64ZMawBLpT — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) May 9, 2025

WWE 2K25 hit shelves earlier this year and has been praised for its massive roster of over 300 playable characters, giving fans plenty of options to create unique, never-before-seen matches. The game also includes a Bloodline Showcase mode, detailing some of the biggest matches from the Anoa’i family and those associated with the WWE faction.

As for Giulia, Vaquer, and the Guns, this marks their first, but likely not last time in a WWE video game. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from the world of WWE 2K25.