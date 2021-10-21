Acey Romero Explains Why He Requested Impact Wrestling Release

Acey Romero has detailed why he decided to request his release from Impact Wrestling.

Back in August, Fightful brought word that Romero asked Impact to be let go from his contract. Near the midway point of October, Jon Alba reported that Romero got what he was asking for. Romero is now free to sign wherever he pleases and already has a couple of independent bookings secured.

During an interview with Cultaholic, Romero revealed the final nail in the coffin as far as his run with Impact Wrestling is concerned.

“I just want people to know I’m not talking sh*t or trying to bury IMPACT. The last straw was we were going to be booked in August but we were pulled the week of. I’ll be honest, IMPACT was a big chunk of my income and my deal was if I wasn’t there, I wasn’t paid. I was paid per appearance. So I was counting on that loop to help me financially.

“I was ready to go. We were leaving on a Friday and it was a Monday and just, ‘Hey, bad news. Creative has gone in a different direction and you guys aren’t on the loop this month.’ That’s when the frustration really built, like ‘What the hell?’ I would call them and say, ‘Can we do something better? What can we do to come back?’ I just felt like we were getting d*cked around, for lack of a better phrase.”

Acey Romero had been one-half of the XXXL tag team along with Larry D. He had been with Impact since Oct. 2019. Romero hadn’t been used by the company since a set of tapings back in April.