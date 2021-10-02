AEW Could Make Its Way To The UK In 2022

AEW may be going international in 2022 starting with the UK.

The COVID-19 pandemic ruined plans for all businesses. AEW was no exception. The company had plans to make its way to the UK sometime in 2020. With the global lockdown in place, that just wasn’t possible. Things are looking up, however, as travel restrictions have been easing up.

AEW head honcho Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and expressed his desire to run shows in the UK next year.

“I do really want to do an international tour next year in 2022. I’m not sure if we’ll hit a lot of different cities or if we’ll focus the international trip primarily on Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham Football Club. You know [the stadium] is very, very near and dear to my heart. With our relationship or ownership of the Fulham Football Club and our relationship with the fans and having such a great venue to do a show in such a historic venue, and I would really want to put my focus on that if we do go overseas and I don’t know when we’ll do it, but it’s something I’d really like to do.”

Of course, there are other countries that AEW would like to explore. The main priority in terms of international endeavors seems to be the UK given that initial plans were foiled thanks to unforeseen circumstances.

We’ll keep you posted on any progress being made towards AEW making its way to the UK once those updates become available.