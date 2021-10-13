Aubrey Edwards Signed AEW Contract Extension This Year

Referee Aubrey Edwards has revealed that she has signed a contract extension to stay with her current promotion in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future

The AEW star recently appeared on the Danger Zone podcast. She discussed things such as the upcoming AEW console game, working with CM Punk and more.

Edwards also discussed the hate she receives online for her work sometimes. She explained that keeping the people she works with happy is her priority. Aubrey then revealed that she signed a contract extension this year:

“People have a lot of opinions of wrestling, but unless you’re in the discussion about the match, you don’t fully understand all of the things that are being talked about, right? Ultimately, if the wrestlers I work with are happy, and my bosses are happy — I got a contract extension this year.

So clearly, I’m doing something good.” Aubrey Edwards, “If those are the people that ultimately determine my future, and if they’re happy, that’s all that matters.”

The 34-year-old made her debut in 2017. She refereed the first-ever AEW world championship match between Chris Jericho and Adam Page. She was then signed as the first full-time female referee of AEW in September 2019.

Since Aubrey did not provide any further detail on her new deal with AEW, it’s hard to say how long she will be staying with them. Though it at least confirms that she won’t be leaving the promotion anytime soon.