Bianca Belair Tops the PWI Women’s Top 150 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has named Bianca Belair as the top women’s pro wrestler in the world. The EST has secured the top spot on the PWI Women’s Top 150 list.
Women’s wrestling has grown even more popular this year, so PWI expanded the annual Top 100 list to 150.
This PWI Top 150 was assembled with input from experts in the field. Several factors were used as ranking criteria, including wins & losses, quality of competition and cultural impact.
The evaluation period ran from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
PWI Women’s Top 150
With Bianca Belair in the top spot, Utami Hayashishita (Stardom), Deonna Purrazzo (Impact), Britt Baker (AEW), and Thunder Rosa (AEW) round out the top five.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 list:
- Bianca Belair (WWE)
- Utami Hayashishita (Stardom)
- Deonna Purrazzo (Impact)
- Britt Baker (AEW)
- Thunder Rosa (AEW)
- Sasha Banks (WWE)
- Syuri (Stardom)
- Io Shirai (NXT)
- Tam Nakano (Stardom)
- Raquel Gonzalez (NXT)
SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay is here to break down the list:
Previous Winners
PWI has been ranking the world’s top women’s wrestlers for over a decade. Here’s a look back at previous winners:
- 2008: Awesome Kong
- 2009: Mickie James
- 2010: Michelle McCool
- 2011: Madison Eagles
- 2012: Gail Kim
- 2013: Cheerleader Melissa
- 2014: Paige
- 2015: Nikki Bella
- 2016: Charlotte
- 2017: Asuka
- 2018: Ronda Rousey
- 2019: Becky Lynch
- 2020: Bayley
PWI’s Top 10 Women’s Wrestlers for 2020
Bianca Belair was not ranked in the top 10 last year, which makes her achievement even more impressive.
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Asuka
- Charlotte Flair
- Sasha Banks
- Hikaru Shida
- Tessa Blanchard
- Riho
- Io Shirai
- Mayu Iwatani
PWI’s Top 10 Women’s Wrestlers for 2019
Becky Lynch secured the top honor in 2019.
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
- Ronda Rousey
- Shayna Baszler
- Tessa Blanchard
- Bayley
- Natalya
- Io Shirai
- Mercedes Martinez
- Nicole Savoy