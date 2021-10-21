Bianca Belair Tops the PWI Women’s Top 150 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has named Bianca Belair as the top women’s pro wrestler in the world. The EST has secured the top spot on the PWI Women’s Top 150 list.

Women’s wrestling has grown even more popular this year, so PWI expanded the annual Top 100 list to 150.

This PWI Top 150 was assembled with input from experts in the field. Several factors were used as ranking criteria, including wins & losses, quality of competition and cultural impact.

The evaluation period ran from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

PWI Women’s Top 150

With Bianca Belair in the top spot, Utami Hayashishita (Stardom), Deonna Purrazzo (Impact), Britt Baker (AEW), and Thunder Rosa (AEW) round out the top five.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 list:

Bianca Belair (WWE) Utami Hayashishita (Stardom) Deonna Purrazzo (Impact) Britt Baker (AEW) Thunder Rosa (AEW) Sasha Banks (WWE) Syuri (Stardom) Io Shirai (NXT) Tam Nakano (Stardom) Raquel Gonzalez (NXT)

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay is here to break down the list:

Previous Winners

PWI has been ranking the world’s top women’s wrestlers for over a decade. Here’s a look back at previous winners:

2008: Awesome Kong

2009: Mickie James

2010: Michelle McCool

2011: Madison Eagles

2012: Gail Kim

2013: Cheerleader Melissa

2014: Paige

2015: Nikki Bella

2016: Charlotte

2017: Asuka

2018: Ronda Rousey

2019: Becky Lynch

2020: Bayley

PWI’s Top 10 Women’s Wrestlers for 2020

Bianca Belair was not ranked in the top 10 last year, which makes her achievement even more impressive.

Bayley Becky Lynch Asuka Charlotte Flair Sasha Banks Hikaru Shida Tessa Blanchard Riho Io Shirai Mayu Iwatani

PWI’s Top 10 Women’s Wrestlers for 2019

Becky Lynch secured the top honor in 2019.