Booker T: Tony Khan Sounds Like A School Girl With Ratings Talk

Booker T isn’t a fan of how Tony Khan is approaching the “ratings war.”

AEW went head-to-head with WWE for a half-hour this past Friday (Oct. 15). SmackDown was featured on FOX Sports 1 instead of the main FOX channel due to the MLB playoffs. WWE decided to run the show an extra half-hour, going one-on-one with the first half-hour of Rampage.

As expected, WWE won the overall viewer total. One huge positive for AEW, however, was that Rampage beat SmackDown in the 18-49 demo for that half-hour. Overall, both shows took in a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

While that’s impressive for a company that has only been around for two years, not everyone is happy with Tony Khan taking a victory lap about it on Twitter. Eric Bischoff has expressed his belief that Khan is losing focus.

Booker T Disagrees With Tony Khan’s Approach

Booker T is in agreement with Bischoff. During a new episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former five-time WCW Champion and former World Heavyweight Champion had the following to say on Khan’s social media posts.

“I’m of the sentiment that Tony Khan is doing a lot of talking about nothing. Go out and produce a good show. At the end of the day, we’ll know who won if that’s what we’re looking for, if that’s your goal post, if that’s where you’re trying to score in. But all of this talk about what you’re doing, this and that, back and forth, I swear man, it sounds like a little school girl saying how pretty she is over the other girls on the schoolyard.”

AEW and WWE aren’t done going head-to-head. WWE will be airing Talking Smack live on FS1 on Oct. 29. That show will be going up against AEW Rampage.