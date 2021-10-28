Bray Wyatt Teases End Of 90-Day No-Compete Window

Bray Wyatt is teasing that the end of his 90-day no-compete window is almost up. The former WWE and Universal Champion took to social media last night with a simple Tweet that got a lot of his followers talking. Wyatt was released on July 31st, 2021, meaning his 90-day window is up tomorrow, October 29th, 2021.

2 more days — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 28, 2021

In terms of where Bray Wyatt could end up, several possibilities exist. Recent reports suggested that Impact Wrestling reached out to him. It was also noted that a deal between the two sides has never been close, however.

It was also noted that Wyatt started following AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram this summer.

Tony Khan recently mentioned that he has yet to speak with Wyatt. The AEW President spoke about him during an interview with the New York Post.

“Yeah. I really like Windham,” said Khan. “I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him. The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago.”

Wyatt also recently commented on his brother, the former Bo Dallas, starting a YouTube channel earlier this month:

“It makes me happy to see my brother do something that makes him happy. He inspires me to create. And create I shall.”