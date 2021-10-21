Bret Hart Names His Mt Rushmore Of Technical Wrestlers

Bret Hart is considered to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of not only his own generation but all of wrestling history. The Hitman has now revealed which past and present stars he considers to be the best.

The former world champion was asked which stars he would put in his Mt Rushmore of the best technical wrestlers during a cameo appearance. Hart responded with names such as Curt Hennig and AJ Styles:

“If I was gonna do a Mt Rushmore of all the heads and put the best technical wrestlers of the world on that list.” said Bret Hart, “I would have to put Dynamite Kid on that list. I would have to put Curt Hennig on that list.

I would probably put AJ Styles and maybe CM Punk or Daniel Bryan. Those will be some of the guys that I think would be fitting for a monument of that task.”

Bret Hart's Mount Rushmore of Technical wrestlers, although he named 5.



Dynamite Kid, Curt Hennig, @bryandanielson @CMPunk @AJStylesOrg . The Hitman certainly has taste. pic.twitter.com/2GVdtdOcCy — ??Iandrew "Dice" Clay? ? (@draconIANdays) October 21, 2021

This isn’t the first time Bret has praised some of these names. He has called Hennig his favorite opponent of all time in the past. Bryan has also previously been compared to a modern-day version of Bret Hart.

The former WCW champion has not made a wrestling appearance in a while. He presented the AEW world title at the inaugural Double Or Nothing PPV and then made a brief appearance at SummerSlam 2019. He was last seen congratulating Ken Shamrock on his Impact Hall Of Fame induction in a video package in October 2020.