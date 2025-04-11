Bret Hart Reveals Change In Backstage Reception After Vince McMahon’s WWE Exit

Bret Hart has explained how people’s behavior in WWE has changed toward him since Vince McMahon was outlawed from the company.

The wrestling legend recently joined Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a number of things. He discussed topics such as Roman Reigns’ wrestling style, WWE trying to erase his legacy, and more.

When asked about his relationship with the company now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of things, Bret Hart claimed that he feels more respected now:

“I’ll be honest, I feel like I have a little more respect now. I think people are kind of going, ‘Maybe Bret Hart was right all along.’ I’ve always been kind of banished and a little bit punished for all [that happened.] ‘What do you expect? He punched out the boss.’ I knocked him out cold in the dressing room. So it’s always been kind of a black spot, and maybe still is, too.”

I Did The Right Thing: Bret Hart

Bret Hart was referring to a backstage incident that happened after the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. Per numerous accounts, Vince McMahon confronted the Hitman in the locker room after the show and the WWE Hall of Famer knocked him out with a single punch.

The Attitude Era star said that he always felt ‘untrusted’ in the company after that, and it’s probably the reason why he hasn’t been used as much as he could have been in the decades since then. Despite being neglected however, Bret claimed that he would not change a thing if given a chance:

“In my own heart of hearts, I would never change anything that I did. I did the right thing that day, and I feel like there’s been a bit of an upswing, or a certain sort of an appreciation, more for my work rate and how hard I worked, and what I contributed to the business.”

The former WCW Champion had told his side of the story about the infamous Vince McMahon confrontation last year. You can check out what he said about the whole thing here.