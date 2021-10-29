Bronson Reed Speaks On ‘Shocking’ ROH News

Bronson Reed has given his take on the big news surrounding the future of ROH.

Wrestling fans were in for an unpleasant surprise with the news that ROH is in the midst of a “reconceptualizing” period. In ROH’s initial statement, the gut-wrenching news wasn’t revealed. Reports trickled in with word that the entire roster was released of their contracts.

Bronson Reed Gives Take On ROH Releases

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bronson Reed said he was just as surprised at the ROH news as anyone.

“It’s very shocking. I have friends within the business that have messaged me straight away saying, ‘What’s going on?’ I assume it has to do with, obviously, unfortunately, the pandemic has affected a lot of wrestling companies and what they’ve been able to earn every quarter, and it looks like, this is just me guessing, it’s from that and that’s what’s happening with Ring of Honor. But I do have some friends in Australia that were set to do work with Ring of Honor, so I’m hoping for them that they can still do so.”

Reed has gone through a release of his own. He was let go by WWE back in August.

Reed has since teased making the move to a slew of other promotions. He has yet to sign with a major company. It was reported by Fightful Select that Reed appeared to be bound for Impact Wrestling but he was pulled from the Bound for Glory event for reasons not known.

It was also reported by Fightful that NJPW has some interest in Bronson Reed.