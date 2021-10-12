Carmella Claims ‘Hate And Threats’ For Her Are At All-Time High

WWE superstar Carmella has said that the ‘hate and threats’ she receives on social media are at an all-time high and it’s quite disturbing for her.

The former SmackDown women’s champion recently posted a no make-up selfie on her Instagram. In the caption, she discussed the negative environment of social media:

“Being on Instagram and Twitter recently has been hard. The hate and the threats are at an all time high, it’s quite disturbing actually.” wrote Carmella, “I usually just try to post and leave it alone, but it’s hard to NOT read the negativity sometimes.”

The female star continued saying that she luckily knows who she is. So she won’t let the haters get to her. She just wanted to post this message as a reminder to not believe in everything you read.

Carmella was drafted to the Raw roster last week, for the first time since the brand extension returned in 2016. Though the roster changes do not take effect until the Crown Jewel PPV. She has continued competing on SmackDown in the meantime.

Last Friday’s episode of the show saw her picking up a victory over Liv Morgan in a first-round Queen’s Crown tournament match. Their match was not given a lot of time and talents are said to be frustrated with this.