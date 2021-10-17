Carmella Responds To Criticism Of Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam Return

Carmella believes that fans cannot have their cake and eat it too when it comes to the SummerSlam return of the SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch.

The former champion recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. During the interview, she discussed how fans have started turning on The Man after what happened at SummerSlam despite rooting for her return for so long.

Carmella responded to the fans saying that they cannot have everything. She then also gave her prediction for the upcoming Crown Jewel triple threat match for the SmackDown women’s title:

“It’s insane. That’s Twitter for you. ‘We want Becky, we want Becky,’ now we have her, ‘Ah, we didn’t want her like that.’ Sorry, you can’t have your cake and eat it too, but that is wrestling Twitter. I’m excited for that match, those girls are going to tear it down, and I kinda want to see Bianca walk out as champion.”

The female star also discussed how her own presence at SummerSlam was crucial because Lynch wouldn’t have gotten the big reaction if Carmella hadn’t come out first.

Bianca Belair was supposed to defend her title against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. Though Banks couldn’t make it to the show and instead, Becky Lynch made her return only to squash Belair for the title.

Lynch will now be defending her title in a triple threat match against Bianca and Sasha Banks at Crown Jewel. You can check out the betting odds for the show here.