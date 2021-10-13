CM Punk Doubles Down On NJPW Interest

CM Punk continues to show his interest in stepping inside an NJPW ring.

Punk has been enjoying his return to the pro wrestling industry. The self-proclaimed “Best in the World” made his AEW debut back in August. He’s had three matches in his time with AEW. Those were against Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Daniel Garcia. Punk was victorious in all three matches.

When Punk first made his return to the wrestling business, he said that dipping his toes in the NJPW waters could prove to be fun. During an interview with Rich Eisen, he doubled down on that thought.

“I’m both feet in on AEW, but I know a bunch of New Japan guys wind up coming over and wrestling on AEW Dynamite and Rampage. I’m not averse to the idea, but I know they’re in the throws of their G1 and stuff like that, so I don’t know if they can spare the guys. And I think because of the pandemic, you don’t see a whole lot of travel from America to Japan. I definitely think you’d have to do a hard quarantine once you got to Japan, and I just don’t think that’s a viable option at this point. I gotta do that when I kick acting gigs, and that’s hard enough. To be in Japan for two weeks sitting in a hotel, I’d probably lose my mind. But I’m for sure interested.”

As CM Punk mentioned, there’s still the travel issue when it comes to making appearances for NJPW. Japan has begun softening its travel restrictions, but a 10-day quarantine is still required for those entering the country.