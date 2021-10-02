CM Punk Explains Doing Commentary For AEW

CM Punk enjoys his time whenever he’s in the booth for an AEW show.

Punk has had his share of moments at the commentary table throughout his career. He’s served as a color commentary for a few episodes of Monday Night Raw in the past. Oftentimes, Punk poked fun at Vince McMahon‘s “What a Maneuver” line.

Now that he’s in AEW, CM Punk is playing a key role on the roster as a competitor. With that said, he wasn’t about to be taken away from the booth.

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Punk explained doing commentary in recent weeks.

“We had an idea of me doing commentary on one of Darby’s matches, and we did that, but I was legit backstage going, ‘I want to do the whole show.’

“I’m not trying to take nobody’s job. I just think it’s a cool way to get CM Punk on the show without doing the same things over and over. It’s just a different look. Obviously, selfishly, I was like, I want to work with Tony, and JR and Excalibur, and I got to have a lot of fun and we got to do a cool little angle out of it, made it look different. I think maybe Darby put somebody through the announce table. That was a while ago, so we got to do something a little bit different. Doing commentary with those guys is a blast.”

Punk has received praise from legendary play-by-play ace Jim Ross for his work in the booth. He went as far as to call Punk a “natural” during an episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

Punk was on commentary throughout the Sept. 29 edition of Dynamite. He is fresh off a victory over Powerhouse Hobbs on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Rampage. He has yet to start a new feud but many are left to believe there is unfinished business with Team Taz.