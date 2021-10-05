CM Punk Is Impressed But Not Surprised With John Cena’s Acting Skills

John Cena has found success in Hollywood after stepping down from his role as the face of WWE. Though his arch-rival CM Punk is not very surprised by it. The AEW star recently had an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada. He talked about the various WWE stars who have gone on to find success in the movie biz.

When asked if he is impressed with Cena’s acting skills, Punk admitted that he is impressed but not surprised. He explained that his skills were developed while working on WWE TV which according to the straight edge star, is similar to theatre:

“100 percent, but I’m also not surprised, I think a lot of people conflate the two. Cena has always been that funny guy. I always thought behind the scenes, and I think anybody who has worked with him always thought. A lot of the guys at that top-level in WWE may not want to admit it, but alls we are theatre actors. We’re doing live theatre every Monday, every Friday, Thursday, Tuesday, whatever the hell the schedule is now.”

CM Punk Is Not Surprised With John Cena’s Success

Their 2011 feud was an instant classic

The former world champion said working on WWE programming gets you accustomed to improv and working on the fly. He then mentioned how Suicide Squad director James Gunn praised John Cena saying that the Cenation leader is the best improv actor he has ever worked with. CM Punk explained that this doesn’t surprise him at all:

“I read James Gunn said that John Cena was the best improv actor he’s ever worked with. That does not surprise me in the least. We do it every week for decades. When we transition to film, I think people are pleasantly surprised like, ‘Oh wow, I thought you were just going to be this muscled up stiff guy.’ I’m not surprised that John is killing it.”

CM Punk had a number of high-profile feuds with John Cena during his time in WWE. Many believe it was their 2011 feud, consisting of moments such as the infamous pipebomb promo that helped establish Punk as a main event caliber talent in the company. The former WWE star recently revealed the backstage reaction to that promo and you can check it out here.