CM Punk Making His Way Back To The AEW Commentary Booth

CM Punk will be commentating once again for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

There was no Dynamite episode this past Wednesday night due to a scheduling conflict with the NHL. Instead, it’ll air live on Saturday night (Oct. 16) at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Punk is fresh off a victory over Matt Sydal on the Oct. 15 episode of Rampage. One night later, he will be making his way back to the commentary booth. AEW made the announcement on its Twitter account.

After picking up his 4th straight win in #AEW last night vs. @MattSydal on #AEWRampage, the unbeaten Best in the World @CMPunk will be LIVE on commentary TONIGHT on a Special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CTJ1zEe1fH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021

During an edition of his Grilling JR podcast last month, AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross had the following to say about Punk’s abilities in the booth (h/t Cultaholic).

“He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his a** because that’s what some feel obligated to do, and he didn’t like it. He didn’t like having his a*ss kissed.

“I was very, very honest with Phil, and we built a great relationship because of it. He and I spent a lot of time together on those TV days. He is a natural. He’s as good as anybody, any ex-wrestler, that stepped into that spot and did it for the first time. Just astonishing.”

We won’t have to wait long to find out if Punk’s time doing commentary will be uninterrupted or if someone will get testy with the self-proclaimed “Best in The World.” Perhaps Punk may feel inclined to get in the action himself at some point. Fans will have to tune into Dynamite to see what transpires.