CM Punk On The Spirit Of AEW: We’re The Rock Band That Played At Your Bowling Alley

AEW has a unique feel to its programming that no other wrestling promotion has and CM Punk has the perfect analogy to describe the reason behind the success of the company. The straight edge star recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He discussed things such as his Dynamite match with Bobby Fish and more.

Punk also talked about the spirit of AEW. The wrestling veteran explained that it has the soul of a local indie promotion with the reach of TNT behind it:

“This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling, it reminds me of how I started. It’s why guys like me and Bryan Danielson would drive 15 hours to get to a show, and barely get gas money in return, to wrestle in front of 300 rabid fans in Philadelphia. That’s what this is, with TNT behind it.”

CM Punk Says AEW Has Love For Pro Wrestling

CM Punk then gave the analogy of a small rock band that used to play in the local bowling alley, saying that his current company has a similar spirit and love for the art of professional wrestling:

“We’re the punk rock band that used to play at your bowling alley. It has that spirit and love of the art. It’s a place where you can make a living and learn the craft.”

Punk also discussed the recent big developments that have created a lot of buzz for AEW such as the signing of talents like himself and Bryan Danielson or the announcement of the Owen Hart cup tournament.