Dana Brooke Responds To Criticism From Corey Graves

Dana Brooke has apparently responded to the criticizing comments of Corey Graves he made during her match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The female star posted a story on her Instagram account mentioning that you cannot entertain everybody. She claimed that you should let people talk:

“You cannot entertain everything regardless if its indirect or direct!! Let people do what they do best. talk!! Y’all act like y’all gone die because somebody said something about you.” wrote Brooke, “It is not that deep!! You cannot stop and throw stones at every dog that barks. once you entertain a clown, you become one.”

Dana Brooke apparently responding to the shots taken at her on #WWERaw commentary (via Dana's IG stories) pic.twitter.com/h5y5h996y0 — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) October 5, 2021

Corey Graves On Dana Brooke

For those who don’t know, the female star had a match with Shayna Baszler on this week’s Raw. At one point during the bout, Graves who was on commentary claimed that Brooke has not accomplished anything:

“I am all for giving people time to develop, giving people time to realize their potential. But in a long enough timeline, you got to cut your losses. Dana Brooke has not accomplished much of anything.”

What the hell was this commentary for Corey Graves? pic.twitter.com/7s1m6PsdEx — Ring the Belle ???? (@ringthebelleds) October 5, 2021

Baszler won the match on Raw and she went for another post-match attack on her opponent. Brooke was then saved from the assault by Doudrop. Prior to this, Dana Brooke was seen during the September 9 edition of Main Event. Her last Raw match was against Charlotte Flair on May 3.