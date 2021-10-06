Deonna Purrazzo & Mickie James Share Mutual Praise Ahead of Bound For Glory

Tensions have been running high in the IMPACT Zone recently, specifically between reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and three-time champ, Mickie James.

Months of brewing animosity reached a climax on last week’s episode of IMPACT, where Purrazzo shocked James with an unannounced visit to her personal home, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the horse stalls of James’ backyard, the two Bound For Glory opponents traded strikes and fiery words in one of the most hectic brawls in IMPACT Wrestling history. There is certainly high levels of tension between these two fierce wrestling competitors, but perhaps, not ALL love is lost.

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay recently appeared on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass and chatted with current IMPACT producer, Gail Kim, alongside the Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, and “Hardcore Country”, Mickie James.

In the spirit of celebrating women’s wrestling this weekend at IMPACT’s Knockouts Knockdown event, James and Purrazzo shared one admiration they each had towards their fellow women’s wrestler.

“I will say what I admire most about Deonna is what she’s done since she’s walked into IMPACT Wrestling and she’s really carved out her own name,” James explained. “I think that you’ve done a remarkable job, Deonna. I will say that, from professional to professional. She’s an amazing talent. I’ve watched her matches and her ability to go in there with all of her opponents and have what I like to say is the match of the night, and I know that at Bound For Glory, regardless of what anyone says, you’re going to be up for the fight of your life, and I expect nothing less than that from you. So, the real winners, hopefully, are the fans.”

Deonna Purrazzo on Mickie James

Deonna Purrazzo then similarly expressed a positive regard towards Mickie James:

“I admire most how headstrong Mickie is about women’s wrestling, and how much she loves it, and wants, again like we’ve been talking about, to put it at the forefront of professional wrestling. That is something I dreamt about doing myself as a child growing up, wanting women to be more than they were perceived to be. So to be working with women who feel that same way, and are in a position to make it happen, is very special to me. So that is what I most admire about you [Mickie].”

Deonna Purrazzo is scheduled to defend her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James on October 23rd in Las Vegas, at IMPACT’s popular Bound For Glory pay-per-view in a dream match anticipated by many.

The other top match on the card will see Josh Alexander challenge for the Impact World Championship when he battles Christian Cage.

It will be interesting to see if the conversations held at Press Pass will hold any value to either competitor going forward, or if things will continue to heat up ahead of this historic bout.

You can view the entire 10/5 edition of IMPACT Press Pass on Facebook or in the player below: