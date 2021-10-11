Drew McIntyre Recalls Hilarious Hotel Story Involving The Undertaker

Drew McIntyre has reflected on a funny hotel story involving The Undertaker.

McIntyre has become one of the top faces in WWE. He is a former two-time WWE Champion. He hopes to eventually capture the WWE Universal Championship now that he’ll be a member of the SmackDown brand.

There was a time during McIntyre’s first run where he overthought things. Perhaps no example was more clear than when he thought he stole The Undertaker’s hotel room. He reflected on that time during a media scrum when WWE was on tour in the UK.

“I don’t think I mentioned it to him. I probably should. I’m sure he’ll find that amusing. But yeah that sucked. I wish I knew what I knew now back then because I had this lovely, lovely room. It was so gigantic and had like a dining room and a giant kitchen. And all I did was just sit there worried awake all night because I was like, ‘clearly there’s been a mistake. They thought like, Galloway-Calloway, they’ve clearly given me The Undertaker’s room.’ And I just sat there panicking all night, but if I go back now I totally would’ve made the most of that room.”

Drew McIntyre had another humorous story involving The Undertaker. Years back, The Undertaker found McIntyre’s facial hair to be lacking.

“I have done a couple of impressions to him which he doesn’t find as amusing. I reminded him of when I tried to grow the beard when I was younger. It wasn’t going very well when in fact we were on the road full time. I kind of walk down just walking up to him, ‘Sir.’ He’s like, ‘I’ve got more hair on my ass than you’ve got in your face, boy.'”

McIntyre is set to challenge Big E for the WWE Championship on Oct. 21. The title match will be featured on the WWE Crown Jewel card.

