Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Should ‘Shut Up And Wrestle’

Tony Khan stepped up his trash talk game ahead of SmackDown’s head-to-head collision with Rampage. Though Eric Bischoff believes that he should ‘shut up’ and focus on his own product. The former WCW president talked about the recent clash between the shows of WWE and AEW on an episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He also discussed the comments from the AEW president.

Bischoff said that if TK called him for advice; his suggestion would be to shut up and wrestle. Eric explained that Tony should focus on putting out the best product he can:

“If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle, dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me, right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who gave away their finishes. So people listening to this would go ‘what the hell’.

But here’s the difference. I was actually competing with him.” said Bischoff, “I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. Like, my show started the same time his show started each and every week.”

Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan In Inventing New Mistakes

Eric Bischoff in TNA

The former WCW official also responded to the remarks Khan made about the mistakes made by WCW leading to their downfall. Eric Bischoff claimed that Tony Khan is inventing some new mistakes of his own. He also said that AEW is having a cosplay competition with WWE:

“And another thing, Tony comes out and says ‘We’re at the 1996 stage of WCW and going to not make their mistakes.’ Tony, you’re inventing some mistakes, brother, by coming out there and constantly comparing yourself or deriding your competition, but not having the willingness to say, ‘Okay, let’s go head-to-head. Let’s really compete. Let’s see who can get whose market share.’

And by the way, Tony, in 1996 I was kicking WWE’s ass. Every week! In a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition.”

Apart from this, Eric Bischoff said that he is a little disappointed in the rhetoric he is hearing out of the AEW owner and some of the talent. You can check out his comments in the clip below: