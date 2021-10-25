Former Impact & ROH Star Jimmy Rave Has Both Legs Amputated

Jimmy Rave has shared some more unfortunate news.

Back in Nov. 2020, the former Impact & ROH veteran announced his retirement due to having his arm amputated. An infection was to blame and by the time Jimmy saw a doctor, nothing else could be done.

Jimmy Rave has now taken to his Twitter account to announce that an MRSA infection in both his legs has forced them to be amputated.

Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel pic.twitter.com/OnU2LgrKQt — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021

Shows often due to this condition. I don't know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadnt been to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid. — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021

Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried … I really did. — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021

“Apparently it’s time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I’ve had a history w/this and would cancel.

“Shows often due to this condition. I don’t know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadnt been to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid.

“Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I’ve gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried … I really did.”

Rave also revealed his medical expenses.

I forgot to add that they charged me $8.50 a day to use the 20 channel TV — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021

Those looking to help Jimmy Rave during this difficult time can donate to his GoFundMe page. As of this writing, $15,010 of the $20,000 goal has been met.