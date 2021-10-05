Gable Steveson Reacts To Being Drafted To Raw

The biggest surprise coming out of night two of WWE Draft on Monday’s episode of Raw was the red brand picking up Gable Steveson to join their roster.

WWE showed a video of the Olympic gold medallist with his parents after his pick was announced. The amateur wrestling star also took on his Twitter to react to the news:

While Gable Steveson had been talking about a potential WWE career since last year, the 21-year-old was officially signed by the promotion only last month.

The Olympic star himself had revealed after his signing that there was a good chance he would skip an NXT run and be sent to main roster directly. Though very few expected it to happen this soon.

It’s unknown what Steveson’s immediate role on Raw will be but reports suggest that he will go full time in May 2022. So it’s possible that he will be more focused on his pro wrestling training and make sporadic appearances till then.

The night two of WWE Draft brought in some other surprises as well such as both SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins being drafted to Raw from SmackDown and more.

You can check out all the draft picks made during the show here.