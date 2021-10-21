Goldberg Gets Revenge On Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE decided to run it back with Goldberg and Bobby Lashley with a rematch at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Goldberg had a brace on his left knee. The match started with Lashley pulling out a steel chain of his trunks and hitting Goldberg with it. Goldberg had a small cut on the top of his head. Lashley put Goldberg’s knee in between a chair and stomped on it. Lashley crashed through a table after Goldberg moved. After hitting a jackhammer, Goldberg took off his gloves and speared him through the barricade. Goldberg tried to smash Lashey’s head in with the steel steps, but Lashley moved. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander tried to attack Goldberg, but he took them out. Goldberg speared Lashley off the stage through tables for the win.

Their first match took place this past August at SummerSlam when Goldberg stepped up to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title, but the WWE Hall of Famer fell short in his attempt as the finish called for Goldberg to no longer be able to continue while selling a knee injury. Post-match, Goldberg’s son Gage came to the ring to help him, but ended up putting the young man in the hurt lock. Since that time, Goldberg has called for revenge against Lashley by vowing to kill him.

Fast forward to the October 4th edition of WWE Raw, the match was made official when Lashley accepted the challenge issued by Goldberg only if it was a no holds barred match. Goldberg accepted that demand and told Lashley that he was not only next, but also dead.

Goldberg noted that what had happened at SummerSlam was a misunderstanding. Lashley invited Gage to make the 16-hour trip to Saudi, but noted if Gage got involved again then what happened to him next would not be an accident.

Goldberg has one more match left on his current WWE deal, which will likely be saved for the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia.