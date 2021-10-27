Greg Hamilton Confirms WWE Release: “Mutual Respect Departure”

Ring announcer Greg Hamilton has been released from WWE. Hamilton (real name Greg Hutson) was let go from the promotion earlier this week.

Over the weekend, Hamilton had been involved in a spat with Roc Nation rapper Westside Gunn for using samples of his voice on a track. More on that below.

Update: Greg Hamilton has posted a message on Instagram confirming he is no longer with WWE. Hamilton calls it a ‘mutual respect departure’ from a great company. Unfortunately, WWE’s grueling travel schedule became too much for him to manage.

“52 weeks a year became too much,” he admitted. “Without our mental health, we have nothing. But man…..what a ride….there are truly no fans like the WWE Universe. Wow. 6 continents over 6 years; embracing your love and passion has truly changed me as a person. I am forever grateful.”

Greg Hamilton & Westside Gunn

Hamilton posted several since-deleted comments about his voice being used on the track. He said he was looking for a settlement of up to $30,000.

“Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables, that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are…. *****. You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong.”

“Tick… tock…..the longer this goes, the longer I have in court….you ready to settle or do you wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It’s a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day….,” Hamilton wrote. “It was 20k, but at noon eastern it’s $30k and we go to court.”

It is unclear if these comments are what led to his release, but the timing coincides.

Hamilton began ring announcing for NXT in 2015 and was later called up to the main roster in 2016. Prior signing with WWE, Hamilton had worked with the Orlando Magic and performed hosting duties for the Miss America organization.