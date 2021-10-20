“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Undergoes Emergency Surgery

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is undergoing emergency surgery today. An update on his Facebook fan page from his wife Debra revealed the news.

“Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra— feeling emotional,” Duggan’s wife wrote in a Facebook post about his condition.

It is not clear at the moment what type of surgery Duggan is going in for.

In 2019, Duggan underwent successful heart surgery. That surgery was planned ahead of time, however.

Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2011. He also won the original Royal Rumble match in Hamilton in 1988. Duggan also won both the United States Championship and the TV title in WCW.

Duggan has twice been given awards by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He was awarded the Most Improved Wrestler in 1982. His feud with Ted Dibiase in 1985 was then awarded the Feud of the Year by the same publication. In 2018, Duggan was inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Everyone at Sescoops sends our best wishes and a speedy recovery to the legendary “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.