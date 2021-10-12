Has AEW Been In Talks With Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt will soon be free to sign with any promotion that wants him, so has AEW shown interest?

Wyatt was released from WWE back in July. The news came as a shocker to many wrestling fans as Wyatt was in a pivotal role with the company as The Fiend. Wyatt competed against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Wyatt lost the match and made his final WWE appearance in a Raw segment the following night.

Of course, many have already assumed that Bray Wyatt will eventually make his way to AEW. Some have even suggested that Wyatt could fill the shoes of the late Brodie Lee and take over The Dark Order.

Appearing on WFAN Sports Radio, AEW head honcho Tony Khan revealed whether or not he’s been in talks with Bray Wyatt.

“He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4W has said that he’s heard from sources that AEW will not be bringing Wyatt on board in a full-time role. The general consensus is that Impact Wrestling will ultimately be Wyatt’s new home.

Wyatt’s non-compete clause is set to expire on Oct. 29.