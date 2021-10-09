Hell In A Cell Match Announced For Crown Jewel, Updated Card

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be facing Edge in a Hell In A Cell match at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV from Saudi Arabia.

These two have been feuding since the Money In The Bank PPV. The Rated R Superstar challenged the Universal champion Roman Reigns for his title at the show.

However, Edge couldn’t win the title due to interference from Rollins. This led to a few weeks of confrontations between the two before WWE announced that they will be meeting in a match at SummerSlam.

The Attitude Era star managed to win this match against the Architect via submission. Though their rivalry continued and last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Rollins invading the home of Edge.

Edge then proposed a Hell In A Cell stipulation for their rematch during the final segment of this week’s episode of the blue brand. The match was made official after Seth accepted the challenge.

This is the sixth match which has been confirmed for the show from the Middle Eastern country. After the announcement, here is the updated card for the event:

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E

Triple Threat SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on October 21 from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia