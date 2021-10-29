Hikaru Shida Comments On Learning From Kenny Omega & Dustin Rhodes

Former AEW World Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida advanced in the TBS title tournament on Dynamite this week. In the process, she picked up her 50th victory in the promotion by avenging a recent loss to Serena Deeb.

Shida was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and spoke about learning from Kenny Omega, Dustin Rhodes, taking acting classes, and improving her English by watching Sherlock Holmes.

“I have been learning so much from Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes, and they teach about what it takes to be on a TV show,” Shida said. “Being on TV is something an actress does, so I took acting classes. And my English has got so much better from watching Sherlock Holmes on BBC.”

Shida also addressed the ongoing TBS Title Tournament.

“After losing the title, I was very frustrated,” Shida said. “I thought I could have done more and been better as champion. So this tournament for the TBS title means a lot to me. It is a great opportunity to get back to the top.”

I did it finally…

Keep going to TBS tittle even if my knee is broken.



AEW??????50??????????????????????????????????#50wins #AEWDynamite #AEW #HolyShida — HIKARU SHIDA ?? ? (@shidahikaru) October 28, 2021

With her win against Deeb on Dynamite, Shida will move on to face Nyla Rose in the tournament quarter-finals. The winner of the match will face the winner of Ruby Soho vs Kris Statlander in the semi-finals.