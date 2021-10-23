How Vince McMahon Reacted To Rampage Beating SmackDown

Vince McMahon tried to no sell SmackDown’s rating loss to AEW Rampage suggests the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to observer, the WWE chairman was at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA when the full ratings for both the shows became available on Monday.

Mr. McMahon didn’t get mad in front of anyone. It was important because there have been times where the boss has come across as immature in such situations before.

The original fast national numbers were available on Saturday where WWE garnered more viewers. While the chairman didn’t know the full breakdown of numbers, he likely had an idea of the close competition before Monday.

Contrary to the belief, the numbers were not a major topic of discussion among talents. They were busy with the TV taping followed by their trip to Saudi Arabia.

Per the Observer, the key personnel within the organization were in total denial of the numbers. Their reaction was something similar to what Roman Reigns said about how the Vince McMahon owned promotion appeals to more people.

WWE SmackDown was shifted to FS1 last week and the final half-hour went head to head with AEW Rampage. While WWE’s show still drew more viewers overall, AEW managed to attract more viewers in the key demo during their collision.