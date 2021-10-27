Mick Foley Says Jon Moxley & Nick Gage Are Carrying The Torch He Lit With Terry Funk

Mick Foley presented the GCW Championship belt when Jon Moxley faced Nick Gage earlier this month. Foley recently spoke to Metro about the promotion and praised Moxley and Gage in particular. Foley says that they are carrying the torch that he lit with Terry Funk back in their day.

“Who am I to tell someone their style of wrestling is wrong? I had the type of stuff that I enjoyed watching. I can appreciate lucha [libre], for example, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Foley said. “I like the wild matches and these guys have taken that torch that Funk and I lit, and ran a couple of laps on their own with it.”

Foley also noted that he would love to return as Cactus Jack and face Matt Cardona for GCW. He also noted he is not able to do so, however.

“Oh, can you imagine the heat that Cardona would have if Cactus Jack came back for one last match? I can’t do it – I’m just saying, imagine! That’d be great.”

Foley continued to praise GCW.

“There’s all different types of wrestling out there for all different types of fans, and then you find a product that caters to fans who really take their wrestling seriously – I tell you, GCW’s a great show!”

