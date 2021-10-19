Jorge Masvidal Praises AEW Roster: ‘Lots Of Savages’

Jorge Masvidal likes what he sees from the AEW roster.

Masvidal has been making some appearances on AEW TV. He’s been involved in a storyline with his American Top Team coach Dan Lambert. Lambert and ATT have aligned themselves with The Men of The Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Right now, the group is feuding with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

ATT is a renowned MMA gym known for training world champions. Jorge Masvidal is a UFC welterweight who trains under ATT.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, Masvidal said that AEW is chock full of talent but he’s willing to take out anyone standing in Dan Lambert’s way.

“There’s a lot of savages over there on the AEW side, a lot of savages. I’m here to domesticate them. You do the rest. I don’t know who, when and where, but I’m a hired gun.”

The man known as “Gamebred” went on to say that he’s having the time of his life in AEW.

“(I’m enjoying) the f*ck out of it. I’m having a blast. Dan loves American Top Team so much, he wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world, for no amount of money. The only thing that comes comparable to that is pro wrestling. Dan loves pro wrestling. So when the opportunity came and I get to be next to the general Dan Lambert, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go, let’s beat people up.'”

On the Oct. 15 episode of AEW Rampage, Masvidal’s teammate and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos made his in-ring debut. It was The Men of The Year and dos Santos taking on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager.

The Men of The Year and dos Santos won the match after Masvidal ran in and nailed Jericho with a flying knee. The referee was distracted by Paige VanZant, also of ATT. It appears this is all leading to a 10-man tag team match between all Inner Circle members against The Men of The Year and three members of ATT at Full Gear.