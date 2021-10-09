Karrion Kross Admits Significant Differences Between NXT & Raw

Karrion Kross admits there are some big changes in the transition from NXT to the main roster.

Kross is the former two-time NXT Champion. Following a title loss to Samoa Joe at TakeOver 36, Kross become a full-time member of the Monday Night Raw roster. He has been without Scarlett Bordeaux since making the move and his new entrance gear has been criticized.

Karrion Kross is rolling with the punches, however, and he is optimistic. During a chat with the folks at Table Talk, Kross detailed the differences between NXT and the main roster.

“It’s a completely different experience in the way that the show runs. The CWC, the day felt, in terms of how the show was laid out, felt very premeditated in terms of the direction we knew we were going to be going and everything was spaced out with time allotted. It just felt more concrete whereas with Raw, there are so many moving parts and a lot of things that are changing moment to moment. Being able to adapt and change on the fly, I don’t want to necessarily say it was hard, it’s more fun. I enjoy stuff like that and don’t mind pressure whatsoever.”

Kross has also explained Scarlett’s absence without getting into personal details. He told D-Von Dudley that the two are simply waiting for “things to run its course.” Kross insisted that Scarlett is healthy and is training every day for when she’s ready to return to TV.