Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeNewsWWE

Karrion Kross Expected To Go Through More Character Changes (Report)

Kross will reportedly be presented as a psycho

By Anutosh Bajpai
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross

WWE is set to make even more changes to the character of Karrion Kross after deviating from his original persona upon his main roster call-up earlier this year.

According to the Wrestlevotes Twitter account, the idea is for the former NXT champion to be more of a “psycho” and yet still be calm. The presentation of his entrance music is also set to change:

“Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm & cool.” As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well.”

As the report notes, the officials still have no plans for Scarlett to be reunited with the former NXT star on the main roster despite the fan criticism.

Karrion Kross signed with WWE back in February 2020. He had a dominating NXT run; winning the brand’s top title a couple of times during the period he spent there.

He made his main roster debut in July this year, though the company made significant changes to his presentation. He also lost his debut match against Jeff Hardy.

At first it was suggested that Kross may be built up slowly leading to a reunion with Scarlett. Though now it’s evident that the company has no clear direction for him.

Karrion Kross Speaks On Not Being With Scarlett Bordeaux On WWE TV

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC